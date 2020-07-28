The Quint’s Newsletter: Mighty Fighters Fly Home

India’s wait for its most formidable and sophisticated fighter so far has ended.

The Indian Air Force is all set to induct its first batch of Dassault Rafale fighter planes. Stationed in Dubai at the moment, after they left from France on 27 July , the five aircraft will fly into the Ambala airbase on 29 July .

Have the Rafale deliverables been delayed due to COVID-19? Amit Ranjan Giri, Wing Commander (Retd) of the Indian Air Force, says no.

“Not only has the production of the flying machines happened as planned, the other associated deliverables in the contract have also been honoured. The training of the crew which was divided in batches have progressed as expected. Further, the weapons package crowning the Rafale deal is also on track,” he notes.

However, the timing couldn't have been more crucial — what with the 'dragon' needling us.