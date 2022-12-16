The Quint Wins 2 RedInk Awards – in Environment TV & Gender Equality Categories

The 10th edition of the National RedInk Awards was held by the Mumbai Press Club on Friday, 16 December.

The Quint had won a Redink award last year as well. Tridip K Mandal and independent journalist Syed Shahriyar had been names as the winners in the Human Rights (TV) category in 2021, for a ground report: ‘My Life in Kashmir’ – A Year Since the Abrogation of Article 370.

The ground report, published on 4 August 2020, delves into the trauma of living under a year-long lockdown since the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.