The Quint Wins 2 RedInk Awards – in Environment TV & Gender Equality Categories

Tridip Kanti Mandal and independent journalist Dominic Savio Diengdoh have won in the Environment (TV) category,

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
The Quint Wins 2 RedInk Awards – in Environment TV & Gender Equality Categories
i

We are happy to announce that The Quint has received two RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism, 2022.

Tridip Kanti Mandal and independent journalist Dominic Savio Diengdoh have won in the Environment (TV) category, for their documentary titled "How a Village In Meghalaya Fought Against Uranium Mining".

Tridip K Mandal being awared Red Ink Award in the category Environment (TV).

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

Aishwarya Iyer, who used to be with The Quint, has won in the Women Empowerment and Gender Equality (TV) category, for "The System That Silences Rape: Tracking 4 Sexual Assault Survivors in UP's Banda."

Aishwarya Iyer being awared Red Ink Award in the category Gender Equality in Mumbai.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

The 10th edition of the National RedInk Awards was held by the Mumbai Press Club on Friday, 16 December.

The Quint had won a Redink award last year as well. Tridip K Mandal and independent journalist Syed Shahriyar had been names as the winners in the Human Rights (TV) category in 2021, for a ground report: ‘My Life in Kashmir’ – A Year Since the Abrogation of Article 370.

The ground report, published on 4 August 2020, delves into the trauma of living under a year-long lockdown since the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

