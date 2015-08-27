16 Years On, the Genius of Ustad Vilayat Khan Endures

How was Ustad Vilayat Khan different from other artistes?

Earlier, the Sitar was played with right hand strokes and the left hand did not do any pulling at all. Vilayat Khan Saab introduced the Gayaki Ang, a playing style that resembles the vocal voice as close as possible. He did this by pulling up the sitar strings up to five notes which a lot of people cannot do even today.

Ustad Vilayat Khan refused Padma awards

Nowadays, there are many people who are refusing to accept the award. He was the first person to do that. He realised that there is no criteria for giving these awards. Government awards or anything to do with the government in this country is only given to people depending on how much of leg work and networking they have done with their local MP or MLA. It is not given on the basis of your ability. There is no criteria. My father refused to take something which has no criteria. He was offered the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan (twice) and Padma Vibhushan.

Remember Ustad Vilayat Khan for his music

He was my hero. I’ve spent wonderful times with him. He was a very generous and a wonderful man. People had a wrong impression that he was a bit temperamental… That tag was given to him because he was a perfectionist. For instance, if a minister wanted to walk out in the middle of his concert, he would tell him it was not appropriate. People look up to a minister so he must learn to behave. If you go to someone’s concert you must sit through it. That shows respect to the artists. He was a wonderful man and I hope he is remembered more for his music.

On Ustad Vilayat Khan being a strict disciplinarian

You have to be disciplined if you want success. He was and that’s what coaches and Gurus are supposed to be. He was very strict and that’s why he got the most number of young disciples, like Shahid Parvez and Nishad Khan who had learned from him and they are performing really well.