Thane Court Grants Kalicharan Bail in Case Over Remarks Against MK Gandhi
The court asked him to cooperate in the case and provide his residential address and contact details to the police.
A Thane court on Thursday, 27 January, granted bail to self-proclaimed 'godman' Kalicharan alias Abhijit Dhananjay Sarag, who was arrested for making derogatory remarks against MK Gandhi at the Chhattisgarh' Dharam Sansad.'
The court granted him bail on the condition of his cooperation in further investigation and asked him to provide his residential address and contact details to the police.
Meanwhile, his lawyers have also filed a bail plea in Raipur High court. The plea has been admitted and is pending a hearing.
Kalicharan was arrested by Thane police last week in Raipur, where he was lodged in jail in a similar case filed against him there. He was later sent to judicial custody by the court in Thane, after which he applied for bail.
His counsels argued that the incidents for which Kalicharan had been arrested took place in Raipur and Pune (which was related to another event) and not in Thane. Hence, he should not be kept in a Thane jail, they said.
The counsels also said that the Thane police had not issued a notice before arresting him and had not followed the due process of law.
Background
Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had lodged a complaint against Kalicharan at the Naupada police station for making offensive remarks against Gandhi.
Kalicharan and five others were booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC): 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 505 (2) (public mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention).
The Raipur police had previously arrested Kalicharan on 30 December for making derogatory remarks against Gandhi at the Chhattisgarh 'Dharam Sansad' held on 26 December. A day later, he was sent to judicial custody till 13 January.
On 12 January, Wardha police had arrested him in a similar case registered against him there.
The Pune police had also arrested him in connection with hate speeches made by him during the 'Shivpratap Din' programme held in Pune on 19 December.
