J&K: Two Terrorists Who Attacked Minor & Jawan Killed, One Escapes
A CRPF jawan and a child were killed on 26 June in an attack by terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag.
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on early on Tuesday, 30 June, IANS reported.
The encounter took place at Waghama area of Anantnag, with Director General, J&K Police, Dilbag Singh reportedly saying the two terrorists neutralised were involved in the killing of a CRPF personnel and a five-year-old boy last week.
Meanwhile, according to NDTV, a third terrorist, said to be Zahid Dass, who was behind the killing of the minor and the jawan on Friday, managed to escape.
One INSAS rifle and a pistol were also recovered from the two deceased, with no collateral damage, the Indian Army said, reported ANI.
A CRPF jawan and a child were killed on 26 June in an attack by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag. The terrorists attacked a CRPF party deployed in highway security in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.
Later, the police identified the killer of the minor boy and the CRPF jawan as Zahid Daas, saying he was a "terrorist of the JKIS (Islamic State) outfit".
"Terrorists came on a motorcycle and opened fire. We have identified the attacker. He is a local terrorist of Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir. He fired from a pistol, killing the CRPF jawan and a six-year-old child," Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, had reportedly said of the incident earlier.
