J&K: Two Terrorists Who Attacked Minor & Jawan Killed, One Escapes

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on early on Tuesday, 30 June, IANS reported.

The encounter took place at Waghama area of Anantnag, with Director General, J&K Police, Dilbag Singh reportedly saying the two terrorists neutralised were involved in the killing of a CRPF personnel and a five-year-old boy last week.

Meanwhile, according to NDTV, a third terrorist, said to be Zahid Dass, who was behind the killing of the minor and the jawan on Friday, managed to escape.

One INSAS rifle and a pistol were also recovered from the two deceased, with no collateral damage, the Indian Army said, reported ANI.