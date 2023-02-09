Temporary Jails Set Up In Assam To Accommodate Child Marriage Arrests

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that they will arrest 3,000 to 4,000 accused and the crackdown will continue further.

"We have registered over 4000 cases and more than 8000 people have been named as accused. Almost half of them are aged persons suffering with health issues, so we'll let them go with a warning," Sarma said.

He said that teenage pregnancy in Assam is quite alarming and they are working for a better future for young girls. "We are getting reports on several protests. But to give lakhs of young girls a better future, we have to sacrifice a bit," Sarma said.

The chief minister on Tuesday shared a report on Twitter which shows that the rate of teenage pregnancy in Assam 2022 was 16.8 percent. Out of a total 620,867 total pregnancies reported in the year, 104,264 were teenage mothers.

As per the report, Barpeta has highest rate of teenage pregnancy with 28.7 percent, followed by Dhubri and South Salmara (27.9 percent) and Goalpara (24.1 percent). Tinsukia registered lowest rate of teenage pregnancy with 8.4 percent.

"Our drive against child marriage is for public health & public welfare as teenage pregnancy ratio in Assam is quite alarming - 16.8 percent," Sarma wrote on Twitter.

Several deaths have been linked with the crackdown against child marriage and the opposition parties like Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed that the BJP-led government in Assam is targeting one community.

AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya asked the government, why did they allow child marriage to take place when the law against it was there since 2007. Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said that Himanta Biswa Sarma is internationally arresting people of one particular community to create fear.

Responding to this, Sarma said that over 42 percent of the arrested persons are Hindus while 58 percent are Muslims. "We are fighting against a serious social issue and it has no religious angle," Sarma said. He urged the opposition to keep this issue beyond politics.

Four women were detained in Silchar for protesting against the mass arrest of husbands and family members by Assam police. Organisations including Nari Mukti Sanstha, All India Progressive Womens' Association, Forum For Social Harmony and a few other organisations jointly staged a protest on Tuesday afternoon.

Dulali Ganguly, who was detained for an entire day at Silchar Sadar Police Station on Tuesday said, "We don't support child marriage but we can't support this sort of behaviour by the police and the state government against financially backward people in the name of a law," Dulali Ganguly said.