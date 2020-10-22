Telangana’s First Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy Dies at 86

Even as the treatment was underway, state ministers and leaders had visited him earlier this week. On Wednesday, 21 October, Telangana Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and Rajya Sabha MP Santhosh Kumar paid a visit to the hospital.

CM KCR has expressed deep shock over Nayini’s demise. He recalled Nayini's association with him during the movement for a separate Telangana movement and the subsequent government formation of the state. The Chief Minister has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to convene the funerals of Nayini with all the state honours.

Several political leaders and activists who were associated with him during his public life have expressed their grief and condolences. The TRS' Working President and State Minister K Tarakarama Rao (KTR) has expressed his condolences while recalling Nayini’s contributions.