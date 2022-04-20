Police Arrest TRS Municipal Chairman, Others Linked to Deaths of Realtor, Mother

Santhosh alleged in his selfie video that the police officer tried to falsely implicate him in a case over an anonymous Facebook page posting about illegal land encroachments and other such activities in Ramayampet.

Meanwhile, a group of people, expressing solidarity with the deceased, held a protest at the residence of Ramayampet municipal chairman Jithender Goud who has been named by the deceased realtor, police said. The protesters sought action in the incident, they said. They dispersed after police assured them that action would be taken as per law.

(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)