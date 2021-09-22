'Encounter' Killings: Why Does Telangana Celebrate Death and Call It Justice?

In December 2008, three men who were accused of attacking two women with acid in Warangal, were killed in ‘encounter’. Country-made weapons were found near the dead bodies. The police claimed that the accused had tried to flee after attacking some police officers. Large crowds gathered before police stations and in major towns to celebrate this ‘encounter’. Even women and children celebrated these deaths.

Similarly, in December 2019, four men who were accused of raping and murdering Disha, a young veterinary doctor, were found dead, killed in an encounter in Mahbubnagar district. Again, the crowds cheered and congratulated the police.

Between these two encounters – 25 others have also fallen to Telangana’s ‘encounter culture’. Twenty of them were accused of red sandalwood smuggling. Five were terror accused who were being transported from prison to a court hearing.

Each time, the cream of Telangana’s civil society mostly stayed silent. And many lay people said, “Good that it happened.”

But is this not just bloodlust in the garb of justice?

When Telangana Minister Malla Reddy said that Raju ‘will be killed in an encounter’, it seems he was playing to the gallery. And then, when Raju’s body was found on the railway tracks it became #JusticeServed. Everyone was happy.

But does suicide by an accused or a fake encounter… serve justice? Why not nab the accused and conduct a legal trial in court? Isn’t justice truly served when the due process of law is followed? Can’t the police and the courts serve justice in Telangana?

Judicial experts think that the popularity of mob justice and extra-judicial killings are making the judiciary, the third pillar of our democracy, redundant. Our law and order, and judicial system could collapse.

Here, the question is not whether Raju is guilty. The question is that every accused person must get their day in a court and be tried by the law of the land. Instead, if we celebrate the death or an encounter of the accused, that is mere bloodlust. Barbaric.

We are above that, Telangana. Let’s take the high road.