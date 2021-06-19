No More Restrictions: Telangana to Lift COVID Lockdown From Sunday

The Telangana government has decided to completely lift the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the state. The state cabinet made the decision and announced it on Saturday, 19 June.

As per reports submitted by Health Department officials, the state government has claimed that COVID-19 cases and positivity rate in the state have reduced significantly, and that the COVID-19 situation in the state is now completely under control.

Therefore, it has been decided that the lockdown will be completely lifted, the Chief Minister’s Office said.