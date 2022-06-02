Telangana Formation Day 2022: Date, Wishes, Greetings, Messages and Photos
Share these images, photos, messages and greetings on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day 2022.
Telangana Day or Telangana Formation Day is celebrated on 2 June every year. This day commemorates the formation of the state of Telangana. On this day, the people of Telangana get a state public holiday.
The state of Telangana was officially established on 2 June 2014 from the state of Andhra Pradesh. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the first chief minister of Telangana.
Every year, various programs and events are organized by the state government to celebrate Telangana Formation Day. Let's celebrate this day with the following wishes, messages and photos.
Telangana Formation Day 2022: Wishes & Messages
Happy Telangana formation day to the youngest state of India. Telangana turns 8 years old this year.
Warm wishes and greetings to our brothers and sisters of Telangana on their state’s Formation Day. May the state prosper with peace and happiness. .
On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, may God always help this land prosper and be at peace.
Warm wishes to the wonderful state of Telangana and its people on their state Formation Day. May the state reach new heights of progress with every passing year.
On Telangana Formation day, wishing the state and its people the best of what can happen, endless growth and boundless happiness.
Celebrate this important day for the people people of Telangana with the above mentioned wishes, messages and greetings. Share these photos as WhatsApp status too.
