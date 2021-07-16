Water War: Centre Takes Over Krishna, Godavari River Projects; Jolts Telangana

In a surprise move, the Union government on Friday, 16 July took control of all major and medium irrigation projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers which flow through the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Ministry of Jal Shakti issued a gazette notification to this effect during the intervening night of 15 and 16 July. The notification will come to effect from 14 October.

While Telangana has been opposed to the Centre's intervention, Andhra Pradesh had asked for the same. As per entry 17 in the State list of the Constitution, water is a state subject. However, entry 17 is subject to provisions of entry 56 in the Union list. This means that, keeping public interest in view, the Union can take over the regulation and development of an inter-state river.