Water War: Centre Takes Over Krishna, Godavari River Projects; Jolts Telangana
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been at loggerheads over management of respective projects on the rivers.
In a surprise move, the Union government on Friday, 16 July took control of all major and medium irrigation projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers which flow through the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Ministry of Jal Shakti issued a gazette notification to this effect during the intervening night of 15 and 16 July. The notification will come to effect from 14 October.
While Telangana has been opposed to the Centre's intervention, Andhra Pradesh had asked for the same. As per entry 17 in the State list of the Constitution, water is a state subject. However, entry 17 is subject to provisions of entry 56 in the Union list. This means that, keeping public interest in view, the Union can take over the regulation and development of an inter-state river.
As per entry 17 in the State list of the Constitution, water is a state subject. However, entry 17 is subject to provisions of entry 56 in the Union list. This means that, keeping public interest in view, the Union can take over the regulation and development of an inter-state river.
According to the notification dated 15 July Krishna River Management Board and Godavari River Management Board will have complete control over the projects on Krishna and Godavari river basins.
The notification also states that to run projects on the river both the state governments will have to obtain approval from the management boards.
The boards will now be in charge of existing plants, personnel and equipment. The two states should also submit Rs 200 crore towards maintenance costs.
The boards will also have control over generation and transmission of power.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.