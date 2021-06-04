Tejasvi Effect: B’luru’s Muslim COVID Warriors Shunned Away, Again

Sixteen Muslim employees of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) who were sacked after Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP Tejasvi Surya called out their names in relation with a hospital ‘bed booking scam’, are far from reinstated, The Quint has gathered.

Despite three assurances from the city corporation which promised to re-employ them, none of the workers have started work. Four among them have also resigned from service.

BBMP had promised the contractual staffers that they will be employed in COVID war rooms, government hospitals and Urban Primary Health Centres.