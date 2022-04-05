13-Year-Old Boy Kidnaps 8-Year-Old Friend, Beats Him to Death Over Fight: Police

An eight-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and killed by his 13-year-old friend in West Delhi over a fight, say police. The teen beat the boy to death as he "wanted revenge" for a fight that took place between the two a few days ago.

The minor has been arrested, said the police, according to PTI. Police received a PCR call on Saturday, 2 April, around 9 pm from the victim's mother. He was last spotted playing with friends in the afternoon before he went missing.

Based on the statement given by the mother, a case was then registered under sections of kidnapping and the accused teenager was questioned.