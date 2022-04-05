13-Year-Old Boy Kidnaps 8-Year-Old Friend, Beats Him to Death Over Fight: Police
The juvenile confessed he had taken the victim to a jungle and murdered him by beating him with a piece of rock.
An eight-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and killed by his 13-year-old friend in West Delhi over a fight, say police. The teen beat the boy to death as he "wanted revenge" for a fight that took place between the two a few days ago.
The minor has been arrested, said the police, according to PTI. Police received a PCR call on Saturday, 2 April, around 9 pm from the victim's mother. He was last spotted playing with friends in the afternoon before he went missing.
Based on the statement given by the mother, a case was then registered under sections of kidnapping and the accused teenager was questioned.
The juvenile confessed he had taken the victim to a jungle and murdered him by beating him with a piece of rock, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal stated.
The DCP added that the dead body and victim's mobile phone were recovered from a jungle in Sohati village.
"Before the incident, the victim and the juvenile had fought with each other. The victim's mother had lost some money and items and the victim had allegedly blamed the accused for it leading to a fight between them. So, he planned to take revenge and hit him with a stone," DCP Tayal continued.
The accused was booked for murder and sent to an observation home. The officer informed, "We have apprehended the boy and he along with his family members are being questioned further. Due counselling is being done."
The probe revealed that the juvenile accused had plotted to assault the victim 'to settle scores' and allegedly fled when the victim died during the assault.
(With inputs from PTI.)
