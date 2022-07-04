‘Teachers, Students Hit’: Why Has J&K Administration Banned FAT-Run Schools?

Zaheer Ahmed,16, (name changed) a class 10 student from a Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT)-affiliated school in Srinagar, lost his father three years ago due to blood cancer. He was about to quit his studies due to financial constraints at home. But a teacher, Yousuf Mugloo (name changed), 38, who has been teaching in one of these schools in Srinagar, motivated Zaheer Ahmed to continue studying and enrol at an FAT-run school, where no fee would be charged.

Yousuf says that their school in Srinagar has 500 students. Of them, as many as 110 are mostly orphans, and some belong to poorer sections of society. “The Falah-i-Aam Trust-affiliated schools are imparting free education to these students,” he says.

On 14 June, the Jammu and Kashmir administration issued a notice ordering the cessation of academic activities in all schools run by the ‘Falah-e-Aam’ Trust. This created a massive uproar in Kashmir. The Trust is considered a wing of the outlawed organisation Jamaat-e-Islami.