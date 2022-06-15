ADVERTISEMENT

J&K Education Dept To Shut Down Schools Run by Banned Group Jamaat-e-Islami

The education department has asked the chief education officers to seal the institutions within 15 days' time.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
J&K Education Dept To Shut Down Schools Run by Banned Group Jamaat-e-Islami
i

The Jammu and Kashmir government, on Tuesday, 14 June, ordered the cessation of academic activities in all schools run by the 'Falah-e-Aam' trust, an affiliate of the banned group Jamaat-e-Islami.

An order issued by Principal Secretary, School Education Department, BK Singh said, "All the students studying in these banned institutions shall admit themselves to nearby government schools for current academic session, i.e, 2021-2022. All CEOs/Principals/ZEOs shall facilitate the admission of these students."

Also Read

'Which Place in Kashmir Is Safe for Us?' Pandits Question Redesignation Move

'Which Place in Kashmir Is Safe for Us?' Pandits Question Redesignation Move
ADVERTISEMENT

As per the order, the Chief Education Officer/Zonal Education Officer concerned would have to publicise in all dailies and newspapers that these institutions are not recognised.

Singh also asked the chief education officers of various districts to seal the institutions within 15 days' time.

There are around a dozen schools up to the 10 plus 2 level which are run by Falah-e-Aam trust.

In addition, there are dozens of other schools at the primary and the middle level that will be affected by this order.

(With inputs from IANS.)

Also Read

Targeted Killing of Kashmir's Civilians in 2022: A Timeline

Targeted Killing of Kashmir's Civilians in 2022: A Timeline

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×