J&K Education Dept To Shut Down Schools Run by Banned Group Jamaat-e-Islami
The education department has asked the chief education officers to seal the institutions within 15 days' time.
The Jammu and Kashmir government, on Tuesday, 14 June, ordered the cessation of academic activities in all schools run by the 'Falah-e-Aam' trust, an affiliate of the banned group Jamaat-e-Islami.
An order issued by Principal Secretary, School Education Department, BK Singh said, "All the students studying in these banned institutions shall admit themselves to nearby government schools for current academic session, i.e, 2021-2022. All CEOs/Principals/ZEOs shall facilitate the admission of these students."
As per the order, the Chief Education Officer/Zonal Education Officer concerned would have to publicise in all dailies and newspapers that these institutions are not recognised.
Singh also asked the chief education officers of various districts to seal the institutions within 15 days' time.
There are around a dozen schools up to the 10 plus 2 level which are run by Falah-e-Aam trust.
In addition, there are dozens of other schools at the primary and the middle level that will be affected by this order.
