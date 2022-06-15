J&K Education Dept To Shut Down Schools Run by Banned Group Jamaat-e-Islami

As per the order, the Chief Education Officer/Zonal Education Officer concerned would have to publicise in all dailies and newspapers that these institutions are not recognised.

Singh also asked the chief education officers of various districts to seal the institutions within 15 days' time.

There are around a dozen schools up to the 10 plus 2 level which are run by Falah-e-Aam trust.

In addition, there are dozens of other schools at the primary and the middle level that will be affected by this order.

