TDP’s Jayadev Galla Jailed For Protesting Andhra’s Capital Plan

A Telugu Desam Party MP was arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday, 21 January, in connection with a farmers' protest and remanded to judicial custody. A case under various non-bailable sections of IPC was registered against Guntur MP Galla Jayadev and he was arrested after Monday midnight, police said.

The MP was produced before the Mangalagiri magistrate at about 3 am. He was denied bail and was later lodged in the Guntur sub-jail around 4:30 am.