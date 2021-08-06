Why the Tax Amendment Bill is a 'Smart Save Face' According to Experts

Speaking on how lucrative the government's proposal would prove for companies pursuing arbitration proceedings against the government, Dhruva Advisors' Ajay Rotti spoke to BloombergQuint and said that as per the bill, "If a tax demand was raised and the dispute is at different levels, then if you satisfy certain conditions, then that order will be deemed to have never been passed... Therefore, yes, Vodafone and Cairn will stand to lose the costs that have been awarded. There is also no interest so it may not sound as lucrative in that sense."

However, he added, "But the fact is that they have been able to obtain a closure for this, which is really what somebody like Cairn has been stating."