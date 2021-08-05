Cabinet Clears Bill To Undo Retrospective Tax Law: Report

The Union Cabinet, on Thursday, 5 August, cleared a bill to undo the retrospective tax law, according to NDTV.



The law, which was introduced in 2012 was used to raise large tax demands on Vodafone and Cairn Energy for transactions that had taken place earlier.

As per NDTV, the Centre is ready to refund the amount paid, without interest.



British energy major Cairn Energy on 23 December 2020, won an international arbitration case against the Indian government over a tax dispute. Prior to this, the Vodafone Group had in September 2020 won an international arbitration case against the government.