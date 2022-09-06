Cyrus Mistry’s Last Rites: Friends, Family, Leaders Arrive at Worli Crematorium

The last rites of former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry, who died in a road accident, are being performed in Mumbai on Tuesday, 6 September, his family said.

Meanwhile, people have started arriving at the crematorium. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh, Anil Ambani, and Akash Ambani have also reached the crematorium.

Since the opening of the crematorium in Worli in 2015, Mumbai's Parsis are choosing to cremate their deceased instead of going along with the Towers of Silence tradition, where bodies of the deceased are left to be consumed by vultures.

Meanwhile, a team from Mercedes-Benz visited the accident spot around 100 km from Mumbai on Tuesday, 6 September, a police official said. The car in which Mistry was travelling was manufactured by the company.