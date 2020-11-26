Tarun Gogoi Cremated With Full State Honours In Guwahati

One of Assam's tallest leaders, Gogoi was instrumental in making massive gains for the Congress party in Assam. He started his political career as a ward member of the Jorhat Municipality in 1968.

Later In 1971, he was elected as Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha and served for six terms till 2001, first from Jorhat and later from Koliabor.

He has also served four terms as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Assam from 1986 to 2001, before being elected as chief minister for the first time.

He stayed CM from 2001 to 2016, a total of 15 years.

