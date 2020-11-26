Tarun Gogoi Cremated With Full State Honours In Guwahati
Assam government on Thursday declared a half-day state holiday to show respect for the departed leader.
Assam's longest-serving chief minister Tarun Gogoi’s last rites were performed with full State honours at the Nabagraha crematorium in Guwahati on Thursday as reported by The Indian Express.
Gogoi’s son Gaurav lit the funeral pyre in the presence of his family members. Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal along with other Congress leaders and top bureaucrats were also present at the cremation.
A procession with the late minister’s mortal remains was taken out earlier in the day to a church, a namghar (prayer house), a mosque, and two temples.
Gogoi passed away on Monday at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati due to multiple organ failure after he suffered with COVID-19. Assam government on Thursday declared a half-day state holiday to show respect for the departed leader.
As per The Indian Express, the body was handed over to the family on Tuesday after which it was kept at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in the city where people came to pay last respects on Wednesday.
One of Assam's tallest leaders, Gogoi was instrumental in making massive gains for the Congress party in Assam. He started his political career as a ward member of the Jorhat Municipality in 1968.
Later In 1971, he was elected as Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha and served for six terms till 2001, first from Jorhat and later from Koliabor.
He has also served four terms as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Assam from 1986 to 2001, before being elected as chief minister for the first time.
He stayed CM from 2001 to 2016, a total of 15 years.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.