Body of Another Worker in Tirunelveli Quarry Retrieved, Two Still Trapped

Nearly 47 hours after an accident at a stone quarry in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, the body of one more person was retrieved by rescue workers on the morning of Tuesday, 17 May. The deceased has been identified as Murugan.

Six workers were trapped in a pit more than 300-feet deep, after boulders came rolling down at the quarry, on 14 May. While three workers were rescued, efforts were underway to safely extract three others.

On Sunday, one of the rescued workers, Selvam, succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.