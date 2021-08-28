TN Adopts Resolution Against Farm Laws; AIADMK, BJP MLAs Walk Out

In a statement, Stalin said that he has kept up DMK's poll promise of passing a resolution asking the Union government to withdraw the three farm laws and pass necessary laws for that.

He said that it is a worrying factor that the Union government has not tried to have a constructive dialogue with the farmers who have been protesting for over six months.

MLAs from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a walkout from the Assembly, stating that the resolution against the farm laws has been moved in haste and that the state government should seek views of farmers by convening an all-party meeting.

The DMK President said that all cases filed against the farmers who staged protests against the farm laws, during the past one year, will be withdrawn.