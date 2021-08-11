'Take Steps to Revoke Farm Laws': Amarinder Singh at Meeting With PM Modi
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's meeting with PM Modi comes a day after he met Amit Shah and Sonia Gandhi.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, 11 August, and urged the latter to take "immediate steps to revoke the farm laws that have triggered resentment among farmers".
"Have also requested him to amend the relevant law to provide free legal services to farmers," the CM tweeted after the meeting.
Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral further quoted the former as telling PM Modi, "Continued farmers' protest is not only impacting economic activities in Punjab but also has potential to affect the social fabric, especially when political parties and groups take strong positions. Need urgent and enduring solution."
"Pointing to the prolonged (farmers') stir, which cost lives of over 400 farmers and workers, Punjab CM said it had the potential of posing security threats for Punjab and the country with Pakistan-backed anti-India forces looking to exploit the farmers’ disgruntlement with the government."Punjab government, as quoted by ANI
String of Meetings
The meeting with the PM came a day after Singh met Congress President Sonia Gandhi as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. At the meeting with Shah, Singh also urged him to intervene to resolve the farmers' protest and repeal the three contentious farm laws.
"While the farmers' protest has so far been largely peaceful, one can sense rising tempers, especially as Punjab moves towards elections in early 2022. There's an urgent need to review and repeal the farm laws," Amarinder Singh was quoted as telling Shah.
Before meeting PM Modi on Wednesday, the Punjab CM met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
