Taliban Should Follow True Sharia Law Which Gives Rights to All: Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti said that the Taliban should do away with its hard-line interpretation of Islam and Sharia.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday, 9 September, stated that the Taliban, the militant organisation that has taken over Afghanistan, must adhere to true Sharia law which guarantees rights to all.
"Taliban has come to the fore as a reality. Its image in the first time in power was that of anti-human rights. If it wants to govern Afghanistan, it will have to follow the true Sharia law as laid down in the Quran which guarantees rights of women, children and elderly."PDP President Mehbooba Mufti as quoted by news agency PTI
The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) said that the insurgents should do away with their hard-line interpretation of Islam and Sharia in order to maintain business relations with the international community, PTI reported.
She added that the Taliban could set an example for the world if it were to follow the model of governance set by Prophet Muhammad in Medina.
The Taliban, which had captured control of Afghanistan on 15 August, had announced its new all-male government on Tuesday.
'Hope Taliban Government Will Protect Citizens' Human Rights': Farooq Abdullah
Former J&K Chief Minister and Lok Sabha member, Farooq Abdullah, on Wednesday said that he hoped that the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan respects the human rights of its people and maintains friendly relations with other countries.
Addressing the party workers of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on the occasion of his father's death anniversary, Abdullah was quoted as saying by news agency IANS:
"I hope the Taliban government in Afghanistan maintains friendly relations with all countries. They should ensure that they protect the human rights of their citizens and give them a just and honourable government under the Islamic rules."
(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.