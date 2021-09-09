Taliban Should Follow True Sharia Law Which Gives Rights to All: Mehbooba Mufti

Former J&K Chief Minister and Lok Sabha member, Farooq Abdullah, on Wednesday said that he hoped that the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan respects the human rights of its people and maintains friendly relations with other countries.

Addressing the party workers of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on the occasion of his father's death anniversary, Abdullah was quoted as saying by news agency IANS:

"I hope the Taliban government in Afghanistan maintains friendly relations with all countries. They should ensure that they protect the human rights of their citizens and give them a just and honourable government under the Islamic rules."