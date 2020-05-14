Liquor baron Vijay Mallya has yet again made an offer to repay the loan amount he owes to the government. He put out a tweet saying, “Congratulations to the government for a COVID-19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want BUT should a small contributor like me who offers 100% payback of State-owned Bank loans be constantly ignored? Please take my money unconditionally and close. (sic)”Mallya said that his offers to pay back the amount have been repeatedly ignored by the government.The promoter of the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines has been wanted in India over alleged fraud and money laundering charges of around Rs 9,000 crore.Earlier on Monday, 4 May, Mallya had filed an application in the UK Supreme Court to prevent implementation of an earlier order that made his return to India imminent. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.