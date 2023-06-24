Creative Genius: Ad Vets Remember Sylvester daCunha's Utterly Butterly Amul Girl

daCunha, who gave India the Amul Girl and the iconic ‘Utterly Butterly Delicious’ campaign, passed away on 20 June in Mumbai. He was in his 80s.

“Sylvie (daCunha) was a creative thinker, who was not curtailed by the syntax of advertising. His intellect went way beyond business,” said Sanyal, who was the secretary of the Advertising Club of Calcutta. Established in 1953, it is the oldest advertising club in India.

While describing the advertising scene in the Bombay (now Mumbai) circuit in the 1950s–1960s, Sanyal said that daCunha started his career with an ad agency called ASP (Advertising & Sales Promotion Co). At that time, Shyam Benegal was in-charge of ad films at ASP. Other popular names in the advertising industry at that time were Gerson daCunha, Sylvester’s brother who died in January last year, Alyque Padamsee, Syed Akhtar Mirza, and Muzaffar Ali, among others.