Father Used To Sexually Abuse Me; Hid Under Bed In Fear: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday, 11 March said she was sexually assaulted by her father when she was a child. She was speaking to reporters after the DCW International Women's Day Awards ceremony in Delhi.

“I was sexually abused by my father when I was a child. He used to beat me up; I used to hide under the bed. As a child, I used to plan how I would teach a lesson to such men who abuse women and children, and how I can help women get what they deserve,” she said.

While addressing the award ceremony, Maliwal narrated her life’s ordeal and how she battled sexual harassment and domestic violence at the hands of her father in her childhood and fought it.

"I still remember. When he (Maliwal’s father) used to come to beat me, he used to grab me by my hair and hit my head against the the wall, leading to severe injuries and bleeding. There was a lot of pain,” the DCW chief said.