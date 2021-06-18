Suvendu Moves Plea to Disqualify Mukul Roy From WB Assembly

On an earlier occasion, Adhikari had demanded the resignation of the TMC functionary, asserting that Roy had moved to TMC despite having been elected to the Assembly on a BJP ticket.

Addressing the Press on 15 June, he stated, "The work will be done under the anti-defection law, whoever wants to go, should resign from the post of MLA. I will send a letter to the speaker in 24 hours and wait for 15 days, after which we also have options of the High Court and the Supreme Court," ANI quoted.

Adhikari also led 50 BJP MLAs to sign a memorandum addressed to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar earlier on Friday.