I-T Searches in Chhattisgarh: Congress-BJP Spar as Businessman Claims Conspiracy

Days after income tax officials searched properties of Chhattisgarh-based businessman Suryakant Tiwari and state Chief Minister's deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasiya, the former has alleged efforts to topple the government by the I-T sleuths.

Tiwari further alleged that the officials from the I-T department thrashed him and tried to compel him to speak up against a senior officer posted at the chief minister's office.