SC Stays Criminal Proceedings Against 2 Women Journos Arrested by Tripura Police

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 8 December, stayed all proceedings against HW News Network and the two journalists, Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha, who had been booked by the Tripura Police for reporting on the communal violence in the state.

The apex court also issued a notice on a writ petition challenging the First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by the Tripura Police over the reports, seeking a response from the state government, LiveLaw reported. Four weeks' time has been granted for filing of the counter-affidavit, Bar and Bench reported.