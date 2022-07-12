Bhima Koregaon Case: Supreme Court Extends Varavara Rao's Interim Protection

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 12 July, said it will hear Bhima Koregaon case accused P Varavara Rao's plea for permanent medical bail on 19 July and extended his interim protection till further orders.

The 83-year-old, who has challenged the Bombay High Court order rejecting his appeal for permanent medical bail, is currently on bail on medical grounds and was to surrender on Tuesday.

"At the joint request made by the counsel appearing for the parties, this matter be posted as first item on 19 July," a bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said.