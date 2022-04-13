HC Rejects Varavara Rao’s Permanent Bail Plea, Medical Bail Extended By 3 Months

Rao had been granted medical bail for six months on 22 February 2021. He was to surrender on 5 September, but had filed a plea seeking an extension of the bail and later filed another application seeking permanent bail on the ground of ill-health.

Since then, the high court has extended the time given to him for surrendering before the Taloja prison authorities in Navi Mumbai several times on various grounds. The last high court order had allowed the extension of his medical bail till 28 February.

The Telugu poet is accused in a case relating to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the ‘Elgar Parishad’ conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune in December 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city’s outskirts.

The Pune police had claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists. The probe in the case, in which more than a dozen activists and academicians have been accused, was later transferred to the NIA.