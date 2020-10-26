Hathras: SC Verdict on PIL for Court Monitored CBI Probe on 27 Oct

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday, 27 October, on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT investigation into the alleged gang rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras.

The PIL, filed by social activist Satyama Dubey and advocates Vishal Thakre and Rudra Pratap Yadav, also seeks the transfer of the case from the UP government to Delhi, over its alleged failure to take strict action against the accused.

The apex court on 15 October had reserved its orders on the petition and suggested the Allahabad High Court supervise the probe.