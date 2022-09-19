SC Hijab Hearing Day 7; Malice in Law, Marginalisation of Muslims: Petitioners

Stating that judgments on religious practices are usually restricted to religious places, Justice Gupta said, "The problem the High Court sets for itself is whether it is essential religious practice, it holds it is only directory, it discusses fundamental rights and says when it comes to the classroom, there is no fundamental right.”

To this, Dave responded by referring to the Shiru Mutt, which mentioned that the propagation of religion can take place in a “parlour meeting” also.

“And classroom is a respectful place. Look at our Prime Minister. How beautifully he wears turbans on important days... it is a way to respect the people,” Dave said.

(With inputs from LiveLaw.)