Former Punjab DGP Saini Not to Be Arrested Till Further Orders: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 15 September, ordered that former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini will not be arrested till further orders, while hearing hearing a plea filed by the former Punjab Director General of Police, seeking anticipatory bail in a case related to alleged abduction and murder of Junior Engineer Balwant Singh Multani in 1991, news agency ANI reported.

The apex court also issued a notice to the Punjab government seeking its response on plea of the former Punjab DGP seeking anticipatory bail. The matter will be next heard after two weeks, ANI reported.

Speaking on behalf of his client, Saini’s counsel Mukul Rohatgi said that the FIR was registered against Saini in a mala fide manner, adding that the state government is after Saini because he had filed two charge sheets which had current Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh as an accused.