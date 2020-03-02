SC to Hear on 5 March Plea Against Omar Abdullah’s PSA Detention

The Supreme Court on Monday, 2 March, said it would hear on 5 March a plea filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging the detention of her brother and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta filed the response on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Pilot's plea before a bench of justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee, reported PTI.

Attorney General KK Venugopal referred to an earlier apex court verdict and said that in a matter of detention, the petitioner should first approach the high court.