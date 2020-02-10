Omar Abdullah’s Sister Moves SC Over PSA Detention Order

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah's sister Sara Abdullah Pilot moved Supreme Court on Monday, 10 February, over his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought an urgent hearing of the matter in apex court, which the court has agreed to.

Abdullah's "considerable influence" over people, including the ability to attract voters to polling booths despite poll boycott calls and the potential for channeling energies of public for any cause, has allegedly been cited in support of his detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).