Supreme Court Stays Bengal Government's Probe Into Pegasus Snooping Allegations

The Supreme Court, on Friday, 17 December, stayed the ongoing investigation of the two-member commission set up by the West Bengal government, headed by former apex court Justice MB Lokur, into the Pegasus snooping allegations.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli noted that despite an earlier assurance from the West Bengal government that the commission would not proceed with the inquiry, it had commenced its work.

Global Village Foundation Public Charitable Trust, an NGO, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) asking for the commission to be disbanded. The NGO had pressed for an urgent listing of the matter on Thursday, 16 December, stating that the committee set up by the West Bengal government was going ahead with the proceedings, despite giving an oral undertaking to the apex court that it won't be doing so.