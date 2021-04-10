Rhetoric Over Rights: SC Deportation Order Hurts Rohingya Refugees

The Supreme Court has reasoned that the issue of deportation in the present case does not fall under Article 21 (right to life and liberty), but under Article 19(1)(e) (to reside and settle in any part of the territory of India). This reasoning is flawed for two reasons:

a. The case of the petitioners is not about seeking a complete prohibition on deportation to any state. They just did not want to be deported to Myanmar, where they face an imminent threat of persecution. Therefore, the petitioners did not claim a right to reside or settle in any part of India, but simply protection of their right to life.

b. In the landmark case of Maneka Gandhi v. Union of India, the Supreme Court had clearly observed that the fundamental rights enshrined under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution form a “golden triangle” and cannot be interpreted disjunctively.