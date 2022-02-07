Supertech Twin Towers Demolition to Begin in Two Weeks: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday, 7 February, said the demolition work for the two 40-storey towers constructed by Supertech in Noida, will begin in two weeks.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the Noida CEO to commence the demolition work within two weeks, and also convene a meeting with all agencies concerned, including GAIL, within 72 hours to finalise the schedule and the dates for the demolition.

The top court was informed that GAIL's NOC (no objection certificate) was required as there is a high pressure underground natural gas pipeline, which is passing at a distance of 15 metre and depth of three metre. The court was also told that the Defence Ministry will provide the explosives for the demolition.