Supertech Twin Towers Demolition to Begin in Two Weeks: Supreme Court
SC told Supertech to execute the agreement with a building demolition, to pull down its two 40-storey towers.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 7 February, said the demolition work for the two 40-storey towers constructed by Supertech in Noida, will begin in two weeks.
A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the Noida CEO to commence the demolition work within two weeks, and also convene a meeting with all agencies concerned, including GAIL, within 72 hours to finalise the schedule and the dates for the demolition.
The top court was informed that GAIL's NOC (no objection certificate) was required as there is a high pressure underground natural gas pipeline, which is passing at a distance of 15 metre and depth of three metre. The court was also told that the Defence Ministry will provide the explosives for the demolition.
In its 31 August judgment, the Supreme Court, besides ordering demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida and refund for the flat purchasers, ordered prosecution of errant real estate company officials under Section 49 of Uttar Pradesh Urban Development (UPUD) Act for their "nefarious complicity," which resulted in the construction of towers.
On 17 January, Senior Advocate Ravindra Kumar, representing the Noida towers, submitted before a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant that demolition agency, Edifice Engineering, has been finalised to carry out the demolition of towers.
Senior Advocate Parag Tripathi, representing Supertech, submitted that his client would require additional two weeks to obtain the mandatory NOCs in connection with the demolition process, for example, NOC from the fire department to store explosives to pull down the structures.
Opposing Tripathi, Kumar said the real estate firm can sign the agreement with demolition agency, and the process to obtain NOCs can carry on. He mentioned that one week is sufficient to sign the agreement.
After hearing the arguments, the top court on Monday, 7 February, told Supertech to execute the agreement with a building demolition finalised by the authority agency within a week, to pull down its two 40-storey towers.
