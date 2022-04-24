Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column for The Telegraph, Historian Ramachandra Guha writes about what he calls the perils of one-party dominance. Making references to an essay written by independence activist Chakravarti Rajagopalachari (also the last Governor-General of India), Guha notes that there are several takeaways from the Congress Party's political dominance during the 1950s, which are relevant to the BJP-ruled India of the 2020s.