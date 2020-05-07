An FIR has been filed against editor-in-chief of Zee News and prime-time show host of Daily News And Analysis (DNA) on Zee News Sudhir Chaudhary in Kerala under non-bailable sections on Thursday, 7 May.The FIR reads, “On 11 March 2020, Zee News TV channel broadcast DNA programme. The accused presented a programme that is offending the Muslim religion.”“The highlight of the show on 11 March was the “jihad chart.” In his show, he explained to his viewers what the chart detailed: “types of jihad,” the FIR stated.On his flagship show, DNA, on 11 March, Chaudhary schooled his viewers about the different “types of jihad”, complete with a flowchart that was not only criticised for being plagiarised but also for being downright derogatory towards the minority community.‘My Pulitzer For Reporting Truth,’ Says ChaudharyChaudhary himself tweeted the FIR, wherein he lashed out at the police saying, “The award for exposing inconvenient facts. A clear message for media. If u don’t toe the decades old pseudo-secular line you’ll be behind bars.”“I have all the respect for the law but these tactics won’t stop me. Bring it on!” Chaudhary added.Sudhir, Jihad & The Case Of The Hate Mongers In Media’s Clothing We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)