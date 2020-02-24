Sudarsan Pattnaik Showcases Sand Art Ahead of Trump’s India Visit

Padma Shri Awardee and acclaimed sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik showcased a photo of a special “Namaste Trump” sand art which he created at Puri Beach in Odisha. US President Donald Trump will be in India on a two-day visit starting Monday, 24 February.

The art, which was also retweeted by Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President, says “Swagatam” – meaning welcome.