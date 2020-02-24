Sudarsan Pattnaik Showcases Sand Art Ahead of Trump’s India Visit
Padma Shri Awardee and acclaimed sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik showcased a photo of a special “Namaste Trump” sand art which he created at Puri Beach in Odisha. US President Donald Trump will be in India on a two-day visit starting Monday, 24 February.
The art, which was also retweeted by Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President, says “Swagatam” – meaning welcome.
Art installations are being created all across in anticipation of the inaugural visit of the US President. His visit will include a 22-km roadshow leading from Ahmedabad airport to Motera Stadium. At the stadium, a mega event named Namaste Trump, will be held in his honour.
Indian sand artist Laxmi Gaud also created a sand sculpture of Prime Minster Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.
Preparations are underway to beef up security ahead of the visit by the US delegation, that will also include Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
Trump will also be covering Agra on Monday to visit the Taj Mahal with his delegation. The walls on the route from Kheria Airport, where the delegation will land, to the Taj Mahal, are being painted with images of Trump, Modi and slogans of welcome ahead of his visit. Water from the Ganga river has been released into the Yamuna to remove the stagnant water.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )