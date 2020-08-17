Steps to Link PAN With Aadhaar Card Online And By SMS 

Taxpayers are required to link their PAN cards to the Aadhaar by 31 March 2021 to avoid the inactivity of their PAN, as per the Centre’s guidelines.

Here are the steps to link your PAN to Aadhaar by SMS and online:

PAN-Aadhaar card linking: Through SMS

Send an SMS to either 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number.

Follow the format: UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN> Example: UIDPAN 123456789189 AHSLM2124M

PAN-Aadhaar card linking: Via online

Visit the income tax official website – incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Click on the Aadhaar link option which you will find on the left side.

Click on the link mentioning "Click Here".

Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, your name, and the given captcha.

According to an India TV report, 50.95 crore PAN cards have been issued till 29 June of which only, 32.71 crore are linked to Aadhaar.