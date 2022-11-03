Steps To Apply for Voter ID Card in Gujarat: Online & Offline Process in Detail
The history of Voter ID cards dates back to 1993 when the Government of India established them for the first time with the intention to protect the voting rights of people and prevent any fraud during the process of voting.
All Indian people need a valid Voter ID proof to ensure the safety of their voting rights and citizenship. People who want to know how to apply for Voter ID card in Gujarat (both online and offline process) must read the article till the end.
What Is a Voter ID Card and Why Do People Need It?
A Voter ID card, also called an EPIC (electoral photo identity card), refers to a photo identity card that is given by the Election Commission of India to all the eligible citizens of India to preserve and leverage their voting rights. It is an important document that every Indian must possess to protect their rights as a citizen. People need a valid Voter ID to ensure smooth electoral polls and to also prevent the misuse of voting practices like vote-rigging.
A Voter ID is not only used for casting votes but also serves as an important document of identity proof in schools, colleges, banks, and many other places.
Steps To Apply for an Online Voter ID Card in Gujarat
Following are some easy steps to apply for an online Voter ID card in Gujarat.
Go to the online website – ceo.gujarat.gov.in.
On the homepage, search the direct link for Online Voter Registration.
Click on the link and a login page will be displayed on the screen.
Create a new account and register yourself by using a valid email ID and mobile number.
Once done, click on the 'login here' option.
Enter the login details and a ‘Form 6' will be displayed on your screen.
The ‘Form 6' is important to apply for a new Gujarat election card.
Fill all the details mentioned in the form carefully.
Provide the Voter ID number of a family member, friend, or a neighbor.
Upload documents like age and address proof.
Hit the submit option.
A PDF application file will show up on your screen.
Download and save the file and also take a print out.
Send the hard copy of the application form to your nearest Electoral Registration office via post.
The Electoral Registration office will further your application and will send you the voter card to your registered address through post.
This way you will get a Voter ID in Gujarat through an online process.
Steps To Apply for an Offline Voter ID Card in Gujarat
Following are some easy steps to apply for an offline Voter ID card in Gujarat.
Visit the nearest Electoral Registration office.
Collect a hard copy of Form 6.
Fill all the details mentioned in the form carefully and paste photographs.
Keep hard copies of age and address proof documents along with the form and submit it at the Electoral Registration office.
Once the officials will verify the details in your form, Booth Level officers may visit your home for further verification.
After the completion of the verification process, you will receive a Voter ID card.
This way you will get a Voter ID in Gujarat through an offline process.
