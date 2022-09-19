SSC Scam: ED Attaches Partha Chatterjee & Aide's Assets of Over Rs 48 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, 19 September, said that it had attached assets worth Rs 48.22 crore, "beneficially owned" by former minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee, as part of the money laundering investigation in the alleged West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam.

"The attached properties are found to be beneficially owned by Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee," a statement released by the ED said.