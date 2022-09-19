ADVERTISEMENT

SSC Scam: ED Attaches Partha Chatterjee & Aide's Assets of Over Rs 48 Crore

The ED claimed that several of the attached assets were registered in the name of shell companies.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
SSC Scam: ED Attaches Partha Chatterjee & Aide's Assets of Over Rs 48 Crore
i

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, 19 September, said that it had attached assets worth Rs 48.22 crore, "beneficially owned" by former minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee, as part of the money laundering investigation in the alleged West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam.

"The attached properties are found to be beneficially owned by Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee," a statement released by the ED said.

It also said that the attached properties include 40 immovable assets, such as a farmhouse, flats, and "prime land" located in Kolkata, worth Rs 40.33 crore, apart from the Rs 7.89 crore worth of deposits placed in 35 bank accounts.

They agency further claimed that several of the attached properties were registered in the name of shell companies and persons acting as proxies for Chatterjee.

Also Read

SSC 'Scam': Court Extends Partha Chatterjee’s Judicial Custody Till 14 Sept

SSC 'Scam': Court Extends Partha Chatterjee’s Judicial Custody Till 14 Sept
ADVERTISEMENT

Background

Chatterjee was arrested on 23 July by the ED in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers, teaching, and non-teaching staff through the West Bengal School Service Commission during his tenure as the education minister of West Bengal.

At least Rs 50 crore worth of unaccounted cash, along with jewellery, land deeds, foreign currency, and several properties in Mukherjee's name and linked to Chatterjee, were found by the ED. Multiple companies and properties linked to the two accused were also found.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Also Read

West Bengal: CBI Arrests Two Former Top Officials in SSC Scam

West Bengal: CBI Arrests Two Former Top Officials in SSC Scam

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×