Speeding Truck Kills 4 in Delhi, Injures 2 Sleeping on the Road Divider
While two people died on the spot, one was declared brought dead and the fourth died during treatment.
A speeding truck in the wee hours of Wednesday, 21 September, mowed down four people and injured two others who were sleeping on the road divider in Delhi's Seemapuri.
The incident happened at around 1:51 am at the DTC Depot traffic signal in the city.
While two people died on the spot, one was declared brought dead and the fourth died during treatment, the police said, as per PTI.
DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that the truck driver was driving rashly and speeding negligently when he ran over the victims.
The deceased persons were identified as Kareen (52), Chotte Khan (25), Shah Alam (38), and Rahul (45). The two injured persons were identified as 16-year-old Manish and 30-year-old Pradeep.
Meanwhile, the police is trying to contact the families of the victims and teams have been formed to trace the vehicle and nab the accused. A case has also been filed against unidentified persons.
(With inputs from PTI.)
