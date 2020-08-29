Solider, 3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Pulwama District
This comes a day after four militants were killed in an encounter in Shopian district of south Kashmir.
Three militants and a soldier were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, 29 August.
The encounter began the previous night in the Zadoora area of Pulwama. "One soldier, who was critically injured, has succumbed to his injuries in an encounter that started last night in Zadoora area of Pulwama. Joint operation (is) in progress," the defence PRO in Srinagar said in a statement.
According to an NDTV report, the three militants who were killed were from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
4 Militants Killed in Shopian on Friday
This comes a day after four militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of south Kashmir.
Among those killed on Friday were Shakoor Ahmed Parray, district commander of Al Badr, and his associate Suhail Bhat, who allegedly kidnapped and killed Khanmoh's sarpanch, who had gone missing last week. One militant also surrendered during the encounter on Friday.
