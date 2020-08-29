Solider, 3 Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Pulwama District

Three militants and a soldier were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, 29 August.

The encounter began the previous night in the Zadoora area of Pulwama. "One soldier, who was critically injured, has succumbed to his injuries in an encounter that started last night in Zadoora area of Pulwama. Joint operation (is) in progress," the defence PRO in Srinagar said in a statement.

According to an NDTV report, the three militants who were killed were from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).