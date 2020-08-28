Four Militants Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Shopian: Report
The IGP Kashmir mentioned that two AKs and three pistols have been recovered in the joint operation.
Four militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian district of South Kashmir on Friday, 28 August.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kiloora area of Shopian after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, reported PTI.
IGP Kashmir stated that Shakoor Parray, Al Badr district commander and his associate Suhail Bhat, who allegedly kidnapped and killed Khanmoh’s Sarpanch who went missing last week, has been killed in Friday’s encounter.
The IGP Kashmir further mentioned that two AKs and three pistols have been recovered in the joint operation.
As per a police official, the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the security forces after which four militants were killed and one militant surrendered.
(With inputs from PTI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.